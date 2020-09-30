Cooler Master SK622 Wireless Compact Gaming Keyboard Now Available

The Cooler Master SK622 finally makes an appearance at selected partner resellers. First seen at CES 2020 last January, The SK622 is a wireless gaming keyboard with a compact 60% keyboard layout like the HyperX x Ducky One 2 Mini. The Cooler Master CK622 uses low-profile mechanical switches, available in Red, Blue, and Brown switches. The CK622 offers both wired and wireless connectivity and supports Mac and Windows.
Low-Profile SwitchesThe Cooler Master SK622 comes equipped with low-profile mechanical switches with reduced travel distance and actuation point. This results in a slimmer profile and a more modern, sleek aesthetic.
Compact and DurableThe SK622 features a compact bare-minimum 60% keyboard format that can almost fit in your pocket. It sports an aesthetic and durable brushed aluminium top plate that gives the SK622 durability.
Flexible ConnectivityThe SK622 offers both wired and wireless connectivity wired connection via the included USB-C cable which also charges the internal battery and wireless connection via Bluetooth 4.0.
RGB Backlighting and LightbarThe SK622 comes with per-key backlighting and a lightbar that adds a classy ambiance. It has 18 RGB lighting effects that users can switch on-the-fly with no software installation required. Nevertheless, users can opt to install the Cooler Master MasterPlus+ software on Windows devices to unleash more RGB lighting customization and to create macros.
The Cooler Master SK622 Compact Wireless Keyboard is available in Space Gray and Silver colours. For more information, visit the product page links below:
Cooler Master SK622 Space Gray
Cooler Master SK622 Silver
Pricing and Availability
The Cooler Master SK622 Silver and Space Gray models in Blue and Red switch options are currently listed at partner resellers in Australia via Scorptec Computers and PC Case Gear for AU$$179, arriving this November 23, 2020.