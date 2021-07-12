Cooler Master StreamEnjin Now Supports Android

Cooler Master introduced the StreamEnjin all-in-one live streaming mixer at the Cooler Master Summer Summit 2021. The Cooler Master StreamEnjin is marketed towards the streamers that are on a boom today. Upon release, it only supports an integrated iPad App to support iOS devices. Today, Cooler Master adds Android OS support to the StreamEnjin live streaming mixer.
A new firmware update is made available at the Cooler Master website to allow users to stream with both iPad and Android devices, making it easier and versatile to broadcast content. Once the firmware has been updated, simply download the Android app in Google Play and launch the software once paired with the mixer.
StreamEnjin Features
- All-In-One Integration All-in-one integration of live streaming, content mixing and switching, stream capturing, and editing
- Professional Livestream Content Livestream content like a professional to up to 2 simultaneous CDN destinations and further your audience reach
- Integrated Android and iOS Tablet App Proprietary iPad or Android tablet app makes image and overlay editing, program previewing, and scene transitioning quick and easy
- Preset Storyboard Scenes Up to 8 available preset scenes for a customized layout to broadcast your personalized content
- Simple Controls Clean and direct control layout for quick and simple controls at your fingertips
Compact and Portable Portable form factor with handle-stand designed for easy setup and media creation on the go
For a detailed guide on how to update firmware, please visit Cooler Master.