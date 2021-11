Cooler Master StreamEnjin Now Supports Android

- All-In-One Integration All-in-one integration of live streaming, content mixing and switching, stream capturing, and editing- Professional Livestream Content Livestream content like a professional to up to 2 simultaneous CDN destinations and further your audience reach- Integrated Android and iOS Tablet App Proprietary iPad or Android tablet app makes image and overlay editing, program previewing, and scene transitioning quick and easy- Preset Storyboard Scenes Up to 8 available preset scenes for a customized layout to broadcast your personalized content- Simple Controls Clean and direct control layout for quick and simple controls at your fingertipsCompact and Portable Portable form factor with handle-stand designed for easy setup and media creation on the goFor a detailed guide on how to update firmware, please visit Cooler Master