E3 2020 Cancelled Due to Growing Concerns Regarding COVID-19 Virus

E3 2020 has been officially cancelled due to growing concerns over the COVID-19 virus. The Electronic Entertainment Expo, commonly referred to as E3, is one of the biggest annual trade events for the video game industry thats participated by developers, game publishers, PC and console makers, and gaming accessory manufacturers. E3 2020 was scheduled for June 9-11 in Los Angeles. Read full released statement below.
After careful consultation with our member companies regarding the health and safety of everyone in our industry our fans, our employees, our exhibitors, and our longtime E3 partners we have made the difficult decision to cancel E3 2020, scheduled for June 9-11 in Los Angeles.
Following increased and overwhelming concerns about the COVID-19 virus, we felt this was the best way to proceed during such an unprecedented global situation. We are very disappointed that we are unable to hold this event for our fans and supporters. But we know its the right decision based on the information we have today.
Our team will be reaching out directly to exhibitors and attendees with information about providing full refunds.
We are also exploring options with our members to coordinate an online experience to showcase industry announcements and news in June 2020. Updates will be shared on E3Expo.com.
We thank everyone who shared their views on reimagining E3 this year. We look forward to bringing you E3 2021 as a reimagined event that brings fans, media, and the industry together in a showcase that celebrates the global video game industry.
E3 2020 joins the list of cancelled events due to the coronavirus including MWC 2020 and Google I/O while NVIDIA rethinks GTC 2020 by going online only.
Source: e3expo.com