EVGA Introduces GeForce RTX 2060 KO Graphics Cards

EVGA introduces the new GeForce RTX 2060 KO Series graphics cards featuring a dual-fan design but with larger fans compared to EVGAs older RTX 2060 offerings. The RTX 2060 KO Series is available in two models the EVGA GeForce RTX 2060 KO and EVGA GeForce RTX 2060 KO ULTRA wherein the latter comes with a higher factory overclock. EVGA also boasts the KOs all-metal backplate. The EVGA GeForce RTX 2060 KO graphics cards are powered by the NVIDIA Turing architecture and supports real-time ray tracing. The GeForce RTX 2060 KO Series also features the newly improved EVGA Precision X1 software for easy tweaking and overclocking.
The EVGA GeForce RTX 2060 KO Series aims to compete at a value, geared against the upcoming Radeon RX 5600 XT graphics cards which AMD revealed at CES 2020 to be priced at $279 USD SEP. EVGA positions the new EVGA GeForce RTX 2060 KO GAMING graphics card at $299.99 USD and the EVGA GeForce RTX 2060 KO ULTRA GAMING graphics card at $319.99 USD. The EVGA GeForce RTX 2060 KO Series is certainly a mighty contender for its Radeon counterpart given its advantage in real-time ray tracing support and DLSS.
Check out our GeForce RTX 2070 and RTX 2060 Review.
Quick Specs
EVGA GeForce RTX 2060 KO GAMING
- 1680MHz Boost Clock
- 201.6GT/s Texture Fill Rate
- 6144MB GDDR6 Memory
- 14000MHz Memory Clock
- 336GB/s Memory Bandwidth
- 3-year warranty
EVGA GeForce RTX 2060 KO ULTRA GAMING
- 1755MHz Boost Clock
- 210.6GT/s Texture Fill Rate
- 6144MB GDDR6 Memory
- 14000MHz Memory Clock
- 336GB/s Memory Bandwidth
- 3-year warranty
EVGA GeForce RTX 2060 KO GAMING
- 1680MHz Boost Clock
- 201.6GT/s Texture Fill Rate
- 6144MB GDDR6 Memory
- 14000MHz Memory Clock
- 336GB/s Memory Bandwidth
- 3-year warranty
EVGA GeForce RTX 2060 KO ULTRA GAMING
- 1755MHz Boost Clock
- 210.6GT/s Texture Fill Rate
- 6144MB GDDR6 Memory
- 14000MHz Memory Clock
- 336GB/s Memory Bandwidth
- 3-year warranty
Pricing and Availability
The EVGA GeForce RTX 2060 KO graphics cards are now available at EVGA.com.