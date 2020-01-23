GIGABYTE Upgrades AERO Series Laptops with 10th Generation Intel Processors

Earlier this month, brands like ASUS and MSI revealed its latest gaming laptop models sporting the 10th generation Intel Core processors. Today, GIGABYTE reveals its upgraded AERO Series laptops with the 10th generation Intel Core H-Series processors and high-performance NVIDIA GeForce RTX 20 SUPER graphics. GIGABYTE also offers the new generation AERO series laptops with a free Adobe Creative Cloud 3-month subscription.
Designed for Creators and GamersDesigned for professional content creation, GIGABYTE will be offering the AERO 15 with a 4K UHD AMOLED display which is geared towards creative professionals aside from a Full HD 144Hz display option thats geared towards gamers. Same with the GIGABYTE AERO 17 model which will be available in two models: one with a 4K HDR display with 100% Adobe RGB coverage for creative professionals and one with a 144Hz gaming display. Both the AERO 15 and AERO 17 models are available with up to an Intel Core i9-10980HK processor offering 30% faster 3D rendering on Cinema 4D compared to the previous generation AERO models.
4K HDR AMOLED LaptopsGIGABYTEs AERO Series are the first models to be fitted with a Samsung AMOLED display which supports 100% DPI-P3 and conforms to VESA Display HDR 400 True Black standard. All the displays are also X-Rite Pantone certified and calibrated with professional colour calibrators for the most accurate colours ever, ready for professional content creation.
