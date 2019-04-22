HyperX Pulsefire Haste Ultralight Mouse Released

HyperX Pulsefire Haste Specifications

Shape: Symmetrical

Sensor: Pixart PAW3335

Resolution: Up to 16000 DPI

DPI Presets: 400 / 800 / 1600 / 3200 DPI

Speed: 450ips

Acceleration: 40G

Buttons: 6

Left / Right buttons switches: TTC Golden Micro Dustproof Switch

Left / Right buttons durability: 60 million clicks

Light effects: Per-LED RGB lighting

Onboard memory: 1 profile

Polling rate: 1000Hz

Cable type: HyperFlex USB Cable.

Connection type: USB 2.0

Skate material: Virgin-grade PTFE

Weight (without cable): 59g

Weight (with cable): 80g

Dimensions: Length: 124.2mm / Height: 38.2mm / Width: 66.8mm

Cable length: 1.8m

The HyperX Pulsefire Haste gaming mouse is initially available in the U.S. for $49.99 MSRP through HyperX’s Online Shop