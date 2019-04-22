HyperX Pulsefire Haste Ultralight Mouse Released

HyperX introduces the Pulsefire Haste ultralight mouse weighing in at just 59 grams. There has been a surge of ultralight gaming mouse this year with the likes of the Cooler Master MM720 and the recently released SteelSeries Aerox 3 and Aerox 3 Wireless ultralight mouse. Like most of the ultralight mouse, the HyperX Pulsefire Haste also sports a honeycomb-perforated shell that has less mass compared to solid mouse shells. The lighter chassis offers quicker movements and less fatigue as well as increased ventilation for the hands.
The HyperX Pulsefire Haste ultralight mouse features TTC Golden Micro Dustproof switches rated for 60 million clicks. The mouse has six programmable buttons and onboard memory allowing users to store custom profiles through the HyperX NGENUITY software. The mouse has four DPI pre-sets 400, 800, 1600, and 3200 DPI and uses a Pixart 3335 sensor. The HyperX Pulsefire Haste is built with low-friction, pure virgin-grade PTFE skates for effortless glide movement. This ultra-lightweight mouse also utilizes a HyperFlex USB cable designed to reduce tension and resistance for easier mouse movements with the use of light and flexible paracord material.
HyperX Pulsefire Haste Specifications
Shape: Symmetrical
Sensor: Pixart PAW3335
Resolution: Up to 16000 DPI
DPI Presets: 400 / 800 / 1600 / 3200 DPI
Speed: 450ips
Acceleration: 40G
Buttons: 6
Left / Right buttons switches: TTC Golden Micro Dustproof Switch
Left / Right buttons durability: 60 million clicks
Light effects: Per-LED RGB lighting
Onboard memory: 1 profile
Polling rate: 1000Hz
Cable type: HyperFlex USB Cable.
Connection type: USB 2.0
Skate material: Virgin-grade PTFE
Weight (without cable): 59g
Weight (with cable): 80g
Dimensions: Length: 124.2mm / Height: 38.2mm / Width: 66.8mm
Cable length: 1.8m
Shape: Symmetrical
Sensor: Pixart PAW3335
Resolution: Up to 16000 DPI
DPI Presets: 400 / 800 / 1600 / 3200 DPI
Speed: 450ips
Acceleration: 40G
Buttons: 6
Left / Right buttons switches: TTC Golden Micro Dustproof Switch
Left / Right buttons durability: 60 million clicks
Light effects: Per-LED RGB lighting
Onboard memory: 1 profile
Polling rate: 1000Hz
Cable type: HyperFlex USB Cable.
Connection type: USB 2.0
Skate material: Virgin-grade PTFE
Weight (without cable): 59g
Weight (with cable): 80g
Dimensions: Length: 124.2mm / Height: 38.2mm / Width: 66.8mm
Cable length: 1.8m
Pricing and Availability
The HyperX Pulsefire Haste gaming mouse is initially available in the U.S. for $49.99 MSRP through HyperXs Online Shop.