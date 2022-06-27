MOONDROP Introduces Tessence and Lunalight Switches for Mechanical Keyboards

MOONDROP Tessence Switch

MOONDROP Lunalight Switch

The MOONDROP Tessence and Lunalight switches claim to have a lifespan of up to 80 million clicks. Both switches uses a 5-leg switch pattern and appears to be the same leg pattern other popular switches use today. Both switches feature a lengthened shaft and shaft wall, designed to improve the overall stability and have better dustproofing.Heres a graph provided by MOONDROP on its social media channels. The MOONDROP Tessence appears to have an operation-travel curve close to the CHERRY MX Brown switches with a slightly lower actuation force required.On the other hand, the MOONDROP Lunalight has a similar operation-travel curve to the CHERRY MX Red.MOONDROP did not reveal pricing information on these switches and if these are to be sold exclusively with the MOONDROP DASH HiFi as switch options or would also be sold separately.