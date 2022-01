MSI Introduces SPATIUM M450 PCIe Gen4 NVMe SSD

The MSI SPATIUM M450 NVMe SSD is designed to meet the expectations of mainstream SSD consumers. Its PCIe 4 interface offers fast speeds up to 3600 MB/sec sequential read and 3000 MB/sec sequential write speeds that allow users to enjoy rapid file transfers and short loading times. The SPATIUM M450 supports a comprehensive range of data error correction features including LPDC ECC and E2E Data Protection, providing a high rated TBW (Terabytes Written) for excellent durability and longevity backed with a limited 5-year warranty.The SPATIUM M450 is available in 250GB, 500GB, and 1TB storage capacities. MSI did not reveal pricing as of this writing. Learn more about the SPATIUM M450 NVMe SSDs at MSI.com