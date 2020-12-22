MSI Introduces SPATIUM M450 PCIe Gen4 NVMe SSD

MSI expands its SPATIUM Series SSDs with the new MSI SPATIUM M450 PCIe Gen4 NVMe SSD. The SPATIUM M450 is the brands entry-level PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD. It is built with high-quality, high-density 3D NAND flash memory that delivers uncompromising performance and endurance for a wide selection of users including professionals, gamers, and content creators. Today, the MSI SPATIUM Series consists of the SPATIUM M480, M470 and M450 PCIe Gen4 NVMe SSDs along with the SPATIUM M390 and M370 PCIe Gen3 NVMe SSDs.
MSI SPATIUM M450
The MSI SPATIUM M450 NVMe SSD is designed to meet the expectations of mainstream SSD consumers. Its PCIe 4 interface offers fast speeds up to 3600 MB/sec sequential read and 3000 MB/sec sequential write speeds that allow users to enjoy rapid file transfers and short loading times. The SPATIUM M450 supports a comprehensive range of data error correction features including LPDC ECC and E2E Data Protection, providing a high rated TBW (Terabytes Written) for excellent durability and longevity backed with a limited 5-year warranty.
The SPATIUM M450 is available in 250GB, 500GB, and 1TB storage capacities. MSI did not reveal pricing as of this writing. Learn more about the SPATIUM M450 NVMe SSDs at MSI.com.