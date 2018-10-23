MSI MEG Z690 GODLIKE Motherboard Pictured

The top-end MSI MEG Z690 GODLIKE motherboard appears online as MSI announces via Twitter its achievements in CES 2022, bagging 16 CES 2022 Innovation awards including one for the said motherboard. MSIs Intel Z690 motherboard line-up was introduced via live streaming the MSI The Next Playground event. MSI featured a plethora of Z690 motherboards except for the GODLIKE model. MSI Gaming on Twitch discussed their current line-up and said that it will take time in developing and releasing the MSI MEG Z690 GODLIKE motherboard.
Source: MSI UK Twitter
The MSI MEG Z690 GODLIKE motherboard would go head-to-head with other brands top-end motherboards like the ROG MAXIMUS Z690 EXTREME GLACIAL and ASRocks Z690 AQUA OC which is yet to be released but has already achieved a couple of overclocking world records.
The MEG Z690 GODLIKE has an almost fully covered PCB with its massive heatsinks and covers leaving only the CPU socket exposed. The motherboard has an even larger display on its right side covering the memory slots. Given that the previous generation MEG Z590 GODLIKEs Dynamic Dashboard II display was an OLED panel, the larger display on the Z690 GODLIKE is likely an OLED panel as well but this is yet to be confirmed.
MSI is yet to officially announce the MEG Z690 GODLIKE motherboard.