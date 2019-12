MSI Optix MAG272QR 165Hz Gaming Monitor Now Available

MSI Optix MAG272QR Features

Esports gaming monitor tailored for professional eSports tournament165Hz Refresh Rate – Real smooth gaming.1ms response time - eliminate screen tearing and choppy frame ratesGaming OSD App - Create the ultimate viewing settings for your game.HDR Ready - Provide eye-catching detail through contrast and shadows adjustment.Night Vision - See every detail clearly in the dark, helping you find and attack enemies before they notice.Wide Colour Gamut - perfect colour presentationUSB Type C - functional connectivity for a wide variety of devicesAMD FreeSync Technology – prevent screen tearing.Mystic Light – The ultimate gaming finish.Frameless design – Ultimate gameplay experience.Game Mode – provide the best gaming vision178° wide view angleAnti-Flicker and Less Blue Light – prevent eye strain and fatigueThe MSI Optix MAG272QR 165Hz gaming monitor is now available with an MSRP of $349.99. Now available at Amazon US and Amazon UK