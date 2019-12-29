MSI Optix MAG272QR 165Hz Gaming Monitor Now Available

The recent release of gaming monitors feature smooth refresh rate of over 144Hz like the ZOWIE XL2746S sporting a 240Hz panel and the ASUS TUF Gaming VG279QM and TUF Gaming VG259QM gaming monitors both sporting up to 280Hz refresh rates. MSIs latest release before 2019 ends sports a 165Hz panel with AMD FreeSync support the MSI Optix MAG272QR gaming monitor. MSI markets the Optix MAG272QR as a professional eSports gaming monitor with its 165Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time offering smooth and stutter-free gaming.
The MSI Optix MAG272QR also comes with MSIs intuitive Gaming OSD app that allows users to tweak the monitors settings using the keyboard and mouse. The Gaming OSD app features hotkeys for quick adjustments from brightness to the black tuner. It also allows users to save profiles and links to their accounts. The Gaming OSD app also features a remote display with mobile controls via a smartphone. The Optix MAG272QR also packs a USB hub with Type-C port on its rear I/O where users can connect their gaming peripherals and accessories. The gaming monitor also features an ergonomic stand that allows height adjustment, swiveling, pivoting, and tilting to attain visual comfort. Lastly, the Optix MAG272QR features MSI Mystic Light RGB backlighting to compliment any gaming setup.
MSI Optix MAG272QR FeaturesEsports gaming monitor tailored for professional eSports tournament
165Hz Refresh Rate Real smooth gaming.
1ms response time - eliminate screen tearing and choppy frame rates
Gaming OSD App - Create the ultimate viewing settings for your game.
HDR Ready - Provide eye-catching detail through contrast and shadows adjustment.
Night Vision - See every detail clearly in the dark, helping you find and attack enemies before they notice.
Wide Colour Gamut - perfect colour presentation
USB Type C - functional connectivity for a wide variety of devices
AMD FreeSync Technology prevent screen tearing.
Mystic Light The ultimate gaming finish.
Frameless design Ultimate gameplay experience.
Game Mode provide the best gaming vision
178° wide view angle
Anti-Flicker and Less Blue Light prevent eye strain and fatigue
Pricing and Availability
The MSI Optix MAG272QR 165Hz gaming monitor is now available with an MSRP of $349.99. Now available at Amazon US and Amazon UK.