PNY CS3140 NVMe SSD Delivers Up To 7500MB/s Speeds

The PNY XLR8 CS3140 M.2 NVMe Gen4 x4 Solid State Drive is designed to be the highest performance NVMe Gen4 SSD currently on the market; delivering extreme performance for users today. It is the ideal solution for PC enthusiasts, gamers, and video rendering professionals to upgrade to the latest in NVMe technology.Offered with or without an integrated extruded aluminium heatsink, the PNY XLR8 CS3140 NVMe SSD offers compatibility with a variety of form factors and systems. The NVMe PCIe Gen4 x4 interface delivers exceptional performance of up to 7500MB/s sequential read and 6850MB/s sequential write speed. It offers backward compatibility with PCIe Gen3 x4 but delivers slower speeds.PNY XLR8 CS3140 NVMe SSD is available with and without heatsink in 1TB and 2TB capacities. Learn more on the links below.