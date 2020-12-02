Powercolor Tease Spectral White Radeon RX6700XT

👤by Tim Harmer Comments 📅30.04.2021 15:57:55



Component manufacturer Powercolor recently turned heads by announcing the Red Devil RX6900XT Ultimate series of graphics cards, and they're set to follow those high-performance models with something a little more down to earth. But only a little.

Arriving via social media feeds is this tease for a 'Spectral White' version of the RX6700XT Hellhound. The variant will put a renewed focus on aesthetics with an all-white PCB dotted with black components, as seen in the teaser image, which is also likely to be join by a similar monochromatic set of fans and cooler shroud.



Other aspects - including the triple-fan cooler design, factory overclock and video output options - are likely to remain broadly similar. More details on the Hellhound range can be found on their product page.

Powercolor RX6700XT Hellhound Specs

Model: AXRX 6700XT 12GBD6-3DHL
Video Memory: 12GB GDDR6
Stream Processor: 2560 Units
Game Clock: 2424MHz
Boost Clock: 2581MHz
Memory Clock: 16.0 Gbps
Memory Interface: 192-bit
Cooler: 2.5 Slot Triple Fan
Minimum System Power Requirement: 650W
Card Dimension: 305x132x50mm


SOURCE: via @Powercolor

Assigned tags:
Powercolor, Radeon RX6700XT, amd, Navi, RDNA2
      Please share your thoughts by commenting below!

Comments

Related Stories

Recent Stories

« GeForce NOW Rolls In Support For Metro Exodus Enhanced Edition & More With Latest Update · Powercolor Tease Spectral White Radeon RX6700XT