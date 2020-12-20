SAPPHIRE TOXIC Radeon RX 6900 XT Air Cooler Model Added

This year, SAPPHIRE revived the TOXIC Series in the latest Radeon RX 6000 Series graphics cards starting with the SAPPHIRE TOXIC Radeon RX 6900 XT Limited Edition followed by the SAPPHIRE TOXIC Radeon RX 6900 XT Extreme Edition both of which are sporting a hybrid cooling solution. Today, SAPPHIRE adds the TOXIC AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT Air Cooled model.
The SAPPHIRE TOXIC Radeon RX 6900 XT Air Cooled sports a triple-fan cooler which looks similar to the NITRO Radeon RX 6900 XT model except for the TOXIC Series signature yellow colour on titanium grey. The TOXIC Radeon RX 6900 XT comes with higher base clocks and boost clocks compared to the NITRO model counterpart.
Comparison Between Models
SAPPHIRE TOXIC AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT Extreme Edition
Boost Clock: Up to 2525 MHz
Game Clock: Up to 2375 MHz
One-Click TOXIC BOOST Up to 2730 MHz
SAPPHIRE TOXIC AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT Limited Edition
Boost Clock: Up to 2365 MHz
Game Clock: Up to 2135 MHz
One-Click TOXIC BOOST to go beyond 2365 MHz
SAPPHIRE TOXIC AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT Air Cooled
Boost Clock: Up to 2425 MHz
Game Clock: Up to 2235 MHz
SAPPHIRE NITRO+ Radeon RX 6900 XT Special Edition
Boost Clock: Up to 2365 MHz
Game Clock: Up to 2135 MHz
Like the NITRO model, the SAPPHIRE TOXIC AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT Air Cooled comes with RGB lighting and RGB cooling fans. The three fans uses the improved Hybrid Fan Blade design that combines the quietness of the traditional axial fan design and strong air pressure of a blower fan design while keeping noise at a minimum. The TOXIC model also features the same integrated cooling module and K6.6 memory pad as the NITRO model.
No information on pricing and availability as of this writing. To learn more about the TOXIC AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT Air Cooled model, please visit SAPPHIRE Technology.