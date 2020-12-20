SAPPHIRE TOXIC Radeon RX 6900 XT Air Cooler Model Added

Comparison Between Models

SAPPHIRE TOXIC AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT Extreme Edition

Boost Clock: Up to 2525 MHz

Game Clock: Up to 2375 MHz

One-Click TOXIC BOOST Up to 2730 MHz



SAPPHIRE TOXIC AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT Limited Edition

Boost Clock: Up to 2365 MHz

Game Clock: Up to 2135 MHz

One-Click TOXIC BOOST to go beyond 2365 MHz



SAPPHIRE TOXIC AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT Air Cooled

Boost Clock: Up to 2425 MHz

Game Clock: Up to 2235 MHz



SAPPHIRE NITRO+ Radeon RX 6900 XT Special Edition

Boost Clock: Up to 2365 MHz

Game Clock: Up to 2135 MHz

Like the NITRO model, the SAPPHIRE TOXIC AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT Air Cooled comes with RGB lighting and RGB cooling fans. The three fans uses the improved Hybrid Fan Blade design that combines the quietness of the traditional axial fan design and strong air pressure of a blower fan design while keeping noise at a minimum. The TOXIC model also features the same integrated cooling module and K6.6 memory pad as the NITRO model.No information on pricing and availability as of this writing. To learn more about the TOXIC AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT Air Cooled model, please visit SAPPHIRE Technology