Seasonic To Launch ARCH Q503 Chassis with Seasonic CONNECT PSU

Seasonic will soon be launching the ARCH Q503 Chassis with an integrated Seasonic CONNECT power supply unit. The Seasonic ARCH Series creates an interplay and connection between two important pillars or product group integration; the Seasonic CONNECT Module and the Seasonic SYNCRO Q70 Case. The Seasonic CONNECT Timeless appearance, modern design, and user-friendly functions make this case a logical choice for users, who want convenience, easy assembly, and hassle-free cable management with the Seasonic CONNECT was first introduced in 2020 which offers convenient, easy to assemble, and hassle-free cable management. The Seasonic ARCH Q503 features tempered glass side panels on both sides of the case, providing a view of the backside wherein the Seasonic CONNECT system will be visible.
The Seasonic ARCH Q503 with the integrated Seasonic CONNECT power supply is a mid-tower ATX chassis that features a sturdy steel body and tempered glass panels on both sides. This cutting-edge chassis greatly simplifies system building and cable routing to create an unmatched user experience. The removable glass panels make it easy to install the components while offering a clear view of the system configuration. The Seasonic CONNECT Module is in essence a cable management hub, to which the components are directly connected with generally shorter cables. This new way of power supply integration significantly improves ventilation and the look of the system by reducing cable clutter.
The high-quality power supply is 80 PLUS Gold efficiency rated with the well-known, top-level Seasonic functions and features, and quiet operation. The fan control button at the back of the power supply allows users to customize their cooling needs by selecting between two stands: S2FC (fan control without Fanless Mode) and S3FC (fan control including Fanless Mode).
There are ample options for storage and cooling configurations. Three fans are pre-installed in the front and back of the case, providing optimal airflow. For extended options, the case can be outfitted with up to eight 120 mm cooling fans in total, as well as various liquid cooling solutions.
Seasonic did not reveal pricing as of this writing. To learn more about the ARCH Q503 chassis, please visit Seasonic.com.