SilverStone HELA 850R Platinum PSU Now Available, DA1000 Gold PSU Introduced

SilverStone Technology revealed its 2022 product line-up recently in a virtual launch event via YouTube which you can watch below. Part of their 2022 product line-up is the new HELA Series power supply units wherein the new models coming out this year will feature Intel PSDG ATX 3.0 and PCIe 5.0 compatibility to support the upcoming next-generation components. Revealed last month, the SilverStone HELA 850R Platinum ATX 3.0 and PCIe 5.0-certified power supply unit is coming to the United States and United Kingdom via SilverStone Technologys Amazon stores.
Pricing and Availability
The SilverStone HELA 850R Platinum PCIe 5.0 Fully Modular power supply unit is now listed at Amazon and Amazon UK for US$215.21 and £259.70, on its respective stores. To learn more about the HELA 850R Platinum PSU, please visit the SilverStone Technology website.
SilverStone DA1000 Gold
Also today, SilverStone presents the Decathlon Series DA1000 Gold power supply featuring Cybenetics Gold 230V certification. The DA1000 Gold is designed for current generation systems lacking Intel ATX 3.0 and PCIe 5.0 compatibility for the next-generation Intel and AMD platforms. The DA1000 Gold features a semi-modular cable design but comes with a class-leading single +12V rail. The power supply has a relatively compact length of 160mm.
DA1000 Gold Features
High efficiency with 1000W Cybenetics 230V Gold / 115V Silver certification
Semi-modular cabling design
Japanese primary capacitors
24/7 continuous power output with 40°C operating temperature
Class-leading single +12V rail
Silent running 140mm fan with 18 dbA minimum
Dual EPS 8 pin with multiple PCIe 8-pin / 6-pin connectors
SilverStone did not reveal pricing for the DA1000 Gold PSU as of this writing. To learn more, please visit the SilverStone Technology website.
Watch SilverStones 2022 product launch event below.