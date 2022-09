SilverStone HELA 850R Platinum PSU Now Available, DA1000 Gold PSU Introduced

SilverStone DA1000 Gold

The SilverStone HELA 850R Platinum PCIe 5.0 Fully Modular power supply unit is now listed at Amazon and Amazon UK for US$215.21 and £259.70, on its respective stores. To learn more about the HELA 850R Platinum PSU, please visit the SilverStone Technology website Also today, SilverStone presents the Decathlon Series DA1000 Gold power supply featuring Cybenetics Gold 230V certification. The DA1000 Gold is designed for current generation systems – lacking Intel ATX 3.0 and PCIe 5.0 compatibility for the next-generation Intel and AMD platforms. The DA1000 Gold features a semi-modular cable design but comes with a class-leading single +12V rail. The power supply has a relatively compact length of 160mm.High efficiency with 1000W Cybenetics 230V Gold / 115V Silver certificationSemi-modular cabling designJapanese primary capacitors24/7 continuous power output with 40°C operating temperatureClass-leading single +12V railSilent running 140mm fan with 18 dbA minimumDual EPS 8 pin with multiple PCIe 8-pin / 6-pin connectorsSilverStone did not reveal pricing for the DA1000 Gold PSU as of this writing. To learn more, please visit the SilverStone Technology website