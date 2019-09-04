SteelSeries Presents Limited-Edition CS:GO Neon Rider Collection

After SteelSeries released the limited-edition Cyberpunk 2077 collection, SteelSeries presents its next limited-edition collection of gaming accessories inspired by the legendary Counter-Strike: Global Offensive Neon Rider skin. The collection will include a Neon Rider edition of the award-winning SteelSeries Sensei Ten gaming mouse, Qck L, and QcK Prism XL mousepads.
Sensei Ten Neon Rider Edition
The SteelSeries Sensei Ten Neon Rider Edition brings to life the highly-stylized aesthetics of CS:GOs Neon Rider skins in a one-time-only collection that will elevate any setup with a colourful synth-wave vibe.
The Sensei Ten Neon Rider Edition uses SteelSeries flagship sensor, the TrueMove Pro. This sensor, designed by SteelSeries and PixArt, is the highest-rated SteelSeries sensor with true 1-to-1 tracking, 18,000 CPI, and 450 inches per second (IPS) tracking speed. The TrueMove Pro also provides advanced tilt tracking to stabilize the mouses tracking during abrupt or angled movements like angled drops, tilt slams, and quick flicks. The Sensei Ten Neon Rider Edition will be available in limited quantities, with each mouse sporting its own unique ID number.
The Sensei Ten Neon Rider Edition is available for pre-order now on Amazon for $79.99, and will be fully available on Amazon and SteelSeries.com on May 12.
QcK L Neon Rider Edition
The QcK L Neon Rider Edition is a 450mm x 400mm x 2mm mousepad decorated with the distinctive flair of the Neon Rider skin. The QcK L Neon Rider Edition uses the exclusive QcK micro-woven cloth for maximum control and optimized for both low and high CPI tracking movements.
The QcK is hyper durable and washable for easy cleaning and will be available on May 12 on SteelSeries.com for $19.99.
QcK Prism XL Neon Rider Edition
The QcK Prism XL Neon Rider Edition is a 900mm x 300mm x 4mm RGB mousepad, with two-zone illumination. Powered by SteelSeries Engine, users can easily set up thousands of in-game lighting notifications and sync the mousepad with all their other SteelSeries devices. Like the Sensei Ten Neon Rider Edition, each QcK Prism XL Neon Rider Edition will be individually numbered to show its limited-edition status.
The QcK Prism XL Neon Rider Edition will be available on May 12 on SteelSeries.com for $69.99.
Learn more about the SteelSeries CS:GO Neon Rider Collection at https://steelseries.com/neon-rider