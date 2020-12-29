Thermaltake Presents TOUGHDESK 500L RGB Gaming Desk

Thermaltake Technology announces the TOUGHDESK 500L RGB Battlestation gaming desk, first introduced at the 2021 Thermaltake January Expo together with the TOUGHLIQUID Series AIO coolers and TOUGHAIR Series CPU coolers. The TOUGHDESK 500L RGB Battlestation features extensive functions including electronic height adjustment, anti-collision safety sensor, advanced cable management, and a large built-in RGB mouse mat. The gaming desks RGB lighting is fully customizable using the Thermaltake iTAKE Software.
TOUGHDESK 500L RGB Battlestation Gaming Desk FeaturesFull Surface RGB Mouse Pad Design
The full surface mouse pad that covers the main desk comes with 16.8M RGB colour illumination and eight dynamic lighting effects; brightness, speed, and direction of the lighting effects are customizable via the iTAKE software or Razer Chroma.
Electrical Height Adjustment
The TOUGHDESK 500L RGB Battlestation comes with convenient electrical height adjustment buttons on the smart panel to adjust the height from 27.5 to 43.3. This allows the gaming desk to support both sitting and/or standing positions.
Height Memory Function
The TOUGHDESK 500L RGB can store four height levels like profiles. Users can simply activate the saved profiles to adjust the height in no time.
Anti-collision Safety Sensor
For safety concerns, an anti-collision safety sensor is included to automatically detect when the TOUGHDESK 500L RGB gaming desk encounters obstacles while elevating the gaming desk.
Extended Gaming Surface
The extended side desk allows users to place a full tower chassis and display their PC components without interfering with the monitors and game space on the main desk. Dimensions of the main desk are L 62.99 x W 31.49. Dimensions of the side desk are L 31.49 x W 23.62, covered by one full surface RGB mouse pad for the main desk and one full surface non-RGB mouse pad for the side desk, designed for speed and control.
High Load Capacity
The TOUGHDESK 500L RGB is a sturdy desk that provides unrivalled stability that supports a maximum load of 330 pounds, enough to support high-end gaming PCs and more.
Cable Management
A long length cable storage area allows users to sort out the cables easily and conveniently while keeping the workspace clutter-free.
Pricing and Availability
The Thermaltake TOUGHDESK 500L RGB Battlestation Gaming Desk is now available at selected TT Premium Stores for US$1499.99 / 1699,90. Currently available at TT Premium Europe