Thermaltake Presents TOUGHDESK 500L RGB Gaming Desk

TOUGHDESK 500L RGB Battlestation Gaming Desk Features

The full surface mouse pad that covers the main desk comes with 16.8M RGB colour illumination and eight dynamic lighting effects; brightness, speed, and direction of the lighting effects are customizable via the iTAKE software or Razer Chroma The TOUGHDESK 500L RGB Battlestation comes with convenient electrical height adjustment buttons on the smart panel to adjust the height from 27.5” to 43.3”. This allows the gaming desk to support both sitting and/or standing positions.The TOUGHDESK 500L RGB can store four height levels like profiles. Users can simply activate the saved profiles to adjust the height in no time.For safety concerns, an anti-collision safety sensor is included to automatically detect when the TOUGHDESK 500L RGB gaming desk encounters obstacles while elevating the gaming desk.The extended side desk allows users to place a full tower chassis and display their PC components without interfering with the monitors and game space on the main desk. Dimensions of the main desk are L 62.99” x W 31.49”. Dimensions of the side desk are L 31.49” x W 23.62”, covered by one full surface RGB mouse pad for the main desk and one full surface non-RGB mouse pad for the side desk, designed for speed and control.The TOUGHDESK 500L RGB is a sturdy desk that provides unrivalled stability that supports a maximum load of 330 pounds, enough to support high-end gaming PCs and more.A long length cable storage area allows users to sort out the cables easily and conveniently while keeping the workspace clutter-free.The Thermaltake TOUGHDESK 500L RGB Battlestation Gaming Desk is now available at selected TT Premium Stores for US$1499.99 / 1699,90€. Currently available at TT Premium Europe