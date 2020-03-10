2K Games Withdraws From GeForce NOW
2K Games is the latest game publisher to withdraw from GeForce NOW, NVIDIAs open platform cloud-based game streaming service like Google Stadia. Using GeForce NOW, users can get access to a high-performance NVIDIA GeForce graphics-powered desktop PC to game on any of the supported devices which includes PC, Mac, NVIDIA Shield, and Android devices. While GeForce NOW is relatively new and became more accessible to everyone by February 2020, game publishers started withdrawing soon after starting with Blizzard Entertainment and Activision then Bethesda and now 2K Games. A short announcement of its withdrawal have been posted at the GeForce Forums.
Meanwhile, EPIC Games founder and CEO Tim Sweeney tweets its support for GeForce NOW service to have Fortnite and other EPIC Games Store titles available in the game streaming service.
Online Petition
Gamers launched an online petition via change.org that would demand the European Commission to regulate the publishers in the games industry particularly when it comes to protections and restrictions applied to launchers and game streaming services.
