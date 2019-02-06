MSI Unveils New Gaming Hardware at MSI Premiere 2021

MSI unveils an innovative line-up of gaming, creator and business products at its virtual launch event, MSI Premiere 2021: Tech For the Future.
We are honoured to present our new line-up of products designed to take gaming, creation and business computing to the next level. MSI has consistently devoted countless hours and research into bringing new technology products to the world, and in todays premiere event you will discover our latest, premium offerings that will be launched in 2021, said Sam Chern, Vice President of Marketing at MSI, as the virtual launch event kicked off. Its showtime, and we hope you enjoy it.
MSI RTX 30 SEA HAWK
MSI partners with world-renowned liquid cooler maker Asetek and revealed the MSI RTX 30 SEA HAWK. MSI SEA HAWK is the product of a revolutionary design with proven technology which just got faster with an upgrade to the GeForce RTX 30 Series. The combined advantages of both air and liquid cooling come together with dedicated fan cooling and an all-in-one closed-loop liquid cooling solution that is efficient, silent and requires absolutely no maintenance.
Asetek announced that OEM Partner MSI has introduced a new series of graphics cards based on the NVIDIA Ampere GPU architecture for GeForce RTX 30-Series graphics cards. Now tech enthusiasts can push higher overclock frequencies; eSports pros can enjoy smoother frame pacing to help keep them in the zone; and graphics work professionals can speed up productivity and get more done.
Source: Asetek
MSI GeForce RTX 30 SUPRIM Series
The MSI SUPRIM Series, a new graphics card design, turns a prestigious concept into reality. This card is amped up with robust power stages for durability, efficiently cooled with TRI FROZR 2S and delivers a modern aesthetic that reflects a high-performance lifestyle. This masterpiece continues MSIs legacy of powering immersive gaming adventures and demanding content creation.
MSI CLUTCH GM41 LIGHTWEIGHT
MSI CLUTCH GM41 LIGHTWEIGHT is constructed as lightweight as possible, allowing gamers to move effortlessly. The high-end optical sensor offers precise high-speed tracking and pinpoint accuracy up to 16000 DPI. Equipped with MSI FriXionFree Cable, this in-house developed cable is designed to ensure every movement glide with minimal drag on a mousepad or desk.
MSI SSD
MSI sets to redefine the GAMING SSD. These upcoming SSDs have been designed to deliver storage up to 4TB, read speeds up to 7000 MB/s, and write speeds up to 6900 MB/s. Protect your important data with Mean Time Between Failure of up to 1.6 million hours and end to end path protection.
MSI MPG ARTYMIS Series
The MSI MPG ARTYMIS Series presents 1000R, the most suitable screen curvature for the human eyes. It perfectly fits the curvature of the human eye so that you can see the entire screen without any fatigue. The curved surface design also heightens the sense of coverage and immersion, so that you will not be disturbed by the outside environment, greatly enhancing the gaming experience. In addition to 1000R, the series includes new exclusive AI features.
MSI MEG Z590 GODLIKE
To set the benchmark, the flagship model MEG Z590 GODLIKE is designed to create the definition of the extreme gaming motherboard. The spirit of GODLIKE is all about innovation and breaking the rules. For example, the first generation of GODLIKE launched the first RGB motherboard and leads the RGB trend in the gaming industry. Today, the latest MEG Z590 GODLIKE adopts flagship SPEC, innovative features, and an enhanced user experience. MEG Z590 GODLIKE stands out among current gaming motherboards and seeks to transcend beyond your imagination.
MSI MPG CORELIQUID K360
The MPG CORELIQUID K360 is a liquid cooler made to perform and look stunning at the same time. MSI's exclusive TORX FAN 4.0 generates supreme airflow to the radiator for rapid cooling. Additionally, a 60mm TORX FAN 3.0 is placed within the water blockhead, providing concentrated cooling to power solutions. The MPG CORELIQUID K360's water blockhead also has a 2.4" LCD, capable of displaying crucial information and customizable graphics such as hardware system performance information, photos, and a system clock.
MSI Creator P50 Desktop
The MSI Creator P50 is a content creation desktop with a professional and stylish aesthetic. Although it is only 5 litres in volume, this creative center packs a big punch. It supports Intel Core i9 processors and the latest graphics card. It also has Thunderbolt 4, which delivers the fastest speed ever and makes 10 GbE LAN possible with the smoothest, fastest creating experience.
MSI Modern MD271 and MD241 Series
Expanding to the business market, MSI launched the MODERN MD SERIES. The Modern MD271 and MD241 Series come with MSIs Anti-Flicker and Less Blue-Light technology, both TUV certified and designed to protect your eyes. The series ergonomic design also allows for personalization and customization for a comfortable viewing experience. The built-in Type-C and tool-free design allow users to effortlessly connect and charge, and assemble or disassemble for a VESA mounting environment.
MSI Summit 241S AIO PC
MSI also presented an exceptional All-in-One PC designed for professionals - the Summit 241S. It is not only the first All-in-One PC with a switchable monitor design, but it also has a pre-built smart sensor that detects everything in your environment, ranging from a distance and human movement to environment lighting. The smart sensor automatically adjusts the brightness and other screen settings for the most comfortable and optimal viewing experience.
Watch the replay of the MSI Premiere: Tech For The Future virtual exhibition on the video below.